Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.00. 32,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,404. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $224,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.