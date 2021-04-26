Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

