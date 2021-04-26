Kurt Knight Sells 239,038 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66.

AMWL traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

