Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $263.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

