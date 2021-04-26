Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 680 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 344,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,926. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

