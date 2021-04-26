Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.53 and last traded at $66.12. Approximately 7,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

