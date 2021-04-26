L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 941,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

