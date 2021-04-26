Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $153.72 and a 1-year high of $266.42.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

