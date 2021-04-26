Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $263.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $266.42.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.