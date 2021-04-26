LABS Group (LABS) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00996638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00728361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.66 or 0.99974503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

