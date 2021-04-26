LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lifted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.04. 736,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

