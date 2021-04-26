LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 32,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

