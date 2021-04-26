LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 32,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

