LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCMLY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

