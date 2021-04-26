Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 58.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 58.40 price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

