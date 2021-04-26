Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 68 Price Target at Barclays

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 68 price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

