Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. 95,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

