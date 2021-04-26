Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.
Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. 95,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
