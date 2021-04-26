Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $750.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $9.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $636.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.