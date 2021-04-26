Lambda Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $117.38 million and approximately $33.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00743999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07437942 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.