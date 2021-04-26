Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.28 during midday trading on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

