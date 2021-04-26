Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSGOF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

