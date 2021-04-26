Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $9.97 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $657,608.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

