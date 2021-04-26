Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.32. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

