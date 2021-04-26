Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

