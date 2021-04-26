Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.85 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

