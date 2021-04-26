Lattice Token Trading Up 9.9% This Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $28.41 million and $2.93 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

