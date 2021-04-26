Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$5.80

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,406. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.95 million and a PE ratio of -63.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

