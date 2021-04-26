Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.77% from the company’s current price.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.