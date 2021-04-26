Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Quiet Period To End on May 3rd

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:LEGAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LEGAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.