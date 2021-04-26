Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

