LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

