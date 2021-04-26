LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 207,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.