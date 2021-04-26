LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of LendingClub worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE LC opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

