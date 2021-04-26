LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post sales of $265.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reduced their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.80.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $227.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.05. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

