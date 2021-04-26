Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY21 guidance to $11.40-12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.49. 514,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,481. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

