Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FINMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,484. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

