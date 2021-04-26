Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $15,349.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,409.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.46 or 0.04664836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00457678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $832.30 or 0.01558335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00713596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00480210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00059698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00417069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

