Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,155.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $8,155.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,880.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.04687074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00466252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $860.87 or 0.01597751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00746353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00499379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

