LHT (LHT) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $158,143.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006503 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.