Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.35

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $201.35, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

