Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 270.5% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

