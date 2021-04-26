Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

