Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $1.24 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

