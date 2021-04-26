Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $146.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,727 shares of company stock worth $19,472,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

