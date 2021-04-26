Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Hits $9.24 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and $1.32 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00463406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

