Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.25 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

