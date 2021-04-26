LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $41,869.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,615,548 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,960,551 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.