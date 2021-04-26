Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. 17,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,026. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

