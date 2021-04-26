Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.
Shares of LNC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. 17,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,026. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.
In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
