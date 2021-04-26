Linda Stinson Sells 26,895 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 281,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

