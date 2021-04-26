Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

